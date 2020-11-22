Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is accused of constructing what police have called a global, mastermind, cyber-scam scheme.

According to officials, 36-year-old Cletus Anyanwu has been charged with organized criminal activity, and is accused of stealing over a million dollars.

Investigators said Anyanwu set up multiple bank accounts for the funds he had redirected by hackers who infiltrated the emails of two companies.

During the investigation of those emails, a hefty transaction was found regarding the sale of an airplane in 2018.

The sale between New Zealand and Australia companies was worth more than a million dollars.

Police say $928,000 of that money was redirected to a Houston account.
