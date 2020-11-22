Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is accused of constructing what police have called a global, mastermind, cyber-scam scheme.According to officials, 36-year-old Cletus Anyanwu has been charged with organized criminal activity, and is accused of stealing over a million dollars.Investigators said Anyanwu set up multiple bank accounts for the funds he had redirected by hackers who infiltrated the emails of two companies.During the investigation of those emails, a hefty transaction was found regarding the sale of an airplane in 2018.The sale between New Zealand and Australia companies was worth more than a million dollars.Police say $928,000 of that money was redirected to a Houston account.