Company carrying loose spool under investigation, cited by Houston Police Department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned the company transporting a large spool that came loose on a Houston freeway Wednesday afternoon has been cited by the Houston Police Department.

Lightning Logistics, which is based in northeast Houston, was carrying three spools when one came loose after hitting a bridge at Interstate 45 and Hogan Street.

The citation was for not properly securing the load, in addition to the load's height.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the company is facing an investigation made up of multiple agencies.

"We're still working with our partners at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and HPD," Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Danny Perez said.

Houston, we have a spool problem.

The DMV's website shows Lightning Logistics is in good standing as it relates to its permit.

It also shows no prior complaints against the company.

TxDOT said they will come after the business for financial losses incurred as a result of the accident.

"We look to get reimbursements for not only the damages to the bridge but also for the personnel, equipment, and traffic control that was set up," Perez said.

Perez added that one lane on the Hogan Street bridge above I-45 is closed as a safety precaution.

ABC13 asked Lightning Logistics for an interview, but the company said it was "gathering all the facts" before that could take place.

