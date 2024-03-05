From floats to ramen to pizza, Flamin' Hot Cheetos foods dominate the Houston rodeo carnival

This year, Eva Longoria's movie "Flamin' Hot" is Oscar-nominated, and we knew just the place to go to find all things "flamin' hot" in H-Town! Cheese pickle pizza might sound weird, but don't knock it until you try it!

It's the story of a janitor at Frito Lay who comes up with the idea for the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Diane Warren is nominated for best original song for "The Fire Inside," which is sung by Becky G.

With rodeo season in full swing, ABC13 Anchor Mayra Moreno knew just the place to go to find all things "flamin' hot" in H-Town... the carnival!

Here's a list of some of the wild and spicy "flamin' hot" items she found.

Flamin' Hot Cheeseburger - Biggy's

If a regular-old cheeseburger isn't enough for you, how about one coated in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos? The burger features whatever toppings you want, plus a Cheeto-covered bun and Cheetos on the inside. It looks crazy, but how does it taste?

Mayra gave it a seven out of 10.

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Corndog - Biggy's

Corndogs are always a carnival staple, but Biggy's turned it up a notch by dipping the entire thing into cheese and coating it in... you guessed it... Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Mayra said this one was a hit! You can't mess up a corndog!

Biggy's doesn't stop there when it comes to flamin' hot foods. You can also find flamin' hot tots, fries, pickles, and a hot Nashville Cheeto chicken sandwich at their booth.

Flamin' Hot Street Corn - Paradise Burger

Elote and esquites are already fan-favorite dishes, so why not add some Flamin' Hot Cheetos? Paradise Burger sells just that, featuring corn, cilantro mayo, and of course, Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Mayra said the snack was pretty good and rated it an eight out of 10.

Hot Cheeto Float - Candy Factory

Alright, now things are getting a little odd. The Candy Factory is stepping up the flamin' hot game by adding it to soda. Yep, you read that right.

The drink features a bright red soda topped with whipped cream and decorated with Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Mayra said the float was actually not bad since it combines sweet and spicy flavors. It's definitely Instagram-worthy!

If the float isn't enough for you, Candy Factory also sells Hot Cheeto cotton candy.

Loco Elote Hot Cheetos Ramen - Corn Shack

Corn Shack had one of the most unique dishes Mayra spotted on her Rodeo trip. It's ramen, corn, cheese, and hot Cheetos... how could it be bad?

Mayra said she liked it!

Cheese Pickle Pizza with Flamin' Hot Cheetos - Enzo's Pizzeria

The biggest surprise of the day was Enzo's hot Cheeto pizza concoction.

Pickles and Cheetos on a pizza might not sound good to you, but you might be surprised!

Mayra said it was the hit of the day and gave it a 10 out of 10! Don't knock it until you try it!

Believe it or not, there are even more flamin' hot food options at the Houston Rodeo carnival. ABC13 crews also spotted flamin' hot cheese popcorn, flamin' hot soft pretzels, and more!

You can stream the movie "Flamin' Hot" on Hulu or Disney+, and you can catch the Oscars live on ABC13 this Sunday at 6 p.m.!