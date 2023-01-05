Remaining 16 RodeoHouston concert acts to be revealed tonight

Who else will hit the star-shaped rodeo stage? We'll soon have those answers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is just about over to find out who else will take the star-shaped stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.

On Thursday night, the rodeo will announce the remaining 16 acts.

ABC13 will stream the reveal live on our 24/7 channel at 7 p.m. following Eyewitness News at 6:30 p.m. To stream, just open the ABC13 app on your Fire stick or Roku. Following the announcement, you can check out the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade.

You may remember - the rodeo dropped a few gems before Christmas regarding performers.

Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks are all set to play the rodeo.

In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off festivities on Opening Day. Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now.

Now, it's time to fill in the blanks on the calendar.

Once all of the artists have been announced, the next step is getting tickets to see them.

The rodeo is doing things differently this year in that tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 in two waves.

Wave 1: 10 a.m. - Feb. 28 - March 9 performances

Wave 2: 2 p.m. - March 10 - March 19 performances

The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.