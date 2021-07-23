covid-19 variant

Could sending your kids back to the classroom increase their chances of catching COVID?

COVID Delta variant will infect kids at school, expert warns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An epidemiologist with UTHealth School of Public Health warned COVID-19 cases could spike again once school resumes this fall.

Katelyn Jetelina said she's concerned about the virus' Delta variant, especially now that kids won't be required to wear masks.

"It worries me, absolutely," said Jetelina. "It will not help stop this pandemic. If anything, it's going to help feed it even more."

For the first time since February, data over the last week shows statewide and hospitalizations and new cases are up. But even if you're vaccinated, health experts urge you to be cautious.



Jetelina urged people to get vaccinated if you're eligible, and wear masks indoors in public spaces to protect you and your family. She said children can easily transmit COVID-19.

Also, Jetelina said low rates of testing further complicate efforts to slow the virus' spread.

"Unfortunately, we're not seeing great test rates in Houston and in Harris County and actually across the nation," she said. "What this means is that we're driving blind. We don't know who's positive and who's not. We're only figuring out who is positive when they show up at the hospital."

