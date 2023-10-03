Wanted robbery suspect followed business owner from bank and shoved him to the ground, HPD says

"It's so unfair for someone who works hard for their money and their earnings," the business owner told ABC13. A woman was caught on video using the victim's stolen credit cards at a store, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a "jugger" accused of shoving a business owner to the ground and stealing his money in southwest Houston.

"Juggings" are crimes in which the suspects follow victims from banks or stores in order to rob or steal from them.

The July 3 attack was caught on camera. Houston police released surveillance video on Monday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

Hany Mohareb, the 78-year-old owner of BBH & E Perfume & Cologne, told ABC13 he had just visited the Chase bank at 6015 Hillcroft Avenue before he returned to his store in the 6700 block of Harwin Drive.

The video shows a man run up to the victim from behind after he parked his car. The suspect then forcibly grabbed his bank bag, causing him to fall to the ground.

Mohareb said his wallet, $600 to $700 in cash, credit cards, and passport were stolen.

"It's so unfair for someone who works hard for their money and their earnings and someone else comes and steals it," Mohareb said.

Shortly after the aggravated robbery, police said a woman was captured on surveillance video using the man's stolen credit cards at a convenience store in the 5400 block of I-10 East. She reportedly left the store in a gray Infiniti SUV.

Investigators believe the suspect likely followed Mohareb from the bank.

The suspect took off in a silver, four-door Cadillac with paper plates, HPD said. He is described as a Black man in his mid-30s, 5'7" to 5'9", with a thin build. He wore a light gray hoodie during the reported robbery.

ABC13 Anchor Samica Knight got advice from a Houston police lieutenant earlier this summer about avoiding "juggers."

Before leaving a bank, the lieutenant said you should look for anyone who seems suspicious -- including keeping an eye out for cars without license plates, cars backed into parking spots, or people sitting in parked cars.

She also said it's a good idea to write down the address of a local police station. You can go there for help if you're being followed.

If you do think you're being followed, the lieutenant said you should not go home.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

