ABC13 confirmed before the meeting that the agency is expected to extend applications for the board of managers until April 20.

TEA says 'selection has not been made' for HISD superintendent following mayor's tweet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Saturday evening that a new superintendent for Houston Independent School District has been chosen, but the Texas Education Agency tells ABC13 there has yet to be a decision made.

Turner fired off a tweet stating Mike Miles had been chosen as the new superintendent.

The mayor continues and says the process is 'flawed' and Morath himself should confirm it.

Miles was the former superintendent for a school district in Colorado Springs before becoming the Dallas Independent School District's superintendent in 2013, then resigned after about three years.

Zeph Capo, the president of the Texas Branch of the American Federation of Teachers, also spoke to ABC13 and said he was told by the TEA that a decision has not been made and won't be until there is one in writing.

This new development is nearly two months after the agency's decision to take over Texas' largest school district.

This all started in 2019 when the state raised concerns about alleged mismanagement and low academic performance at Wheatley High School. According to data obtained by ABC13, there have been 15 other cases of takeovers with one lasting as long as six years. Currently, there are two active cases in Shepherd ISD and Marlin ISD.

Many activists, community members, parents, and teachers gathered more information regarding the takeover process in the weeks following the decision.

Tensions ran high at all meetings, as Morath was absent for all of them, leaving the questions to be answered by Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado, sent by the commissioner.

As a result, several higher-ups and teachers in the district resigned as the takeover is slated to begin next month.

