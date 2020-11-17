R. Martinez Elementary School transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD says one of its elementary schools will be transitioning to virtual learning for the next two days due to COVID-19.
According to the school district, R. Martinez Elementary on Market Street and East Houston will be transitioning to virtual learning on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 as a precautionary measure due to confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported on campus.
The decision to close the campus was made by the district's health and medical services in consultation with the Houston Health Department, HISD said.
The school's nurse will notify any student or staff members who are believed to have been exposed to the virus. HISD says the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure.
This comes just weeks after HISD closed multiple schools in mid-October due to the spread of COVID-19.
