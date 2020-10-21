Education

HISD schools scheduled to reopen after being closed for cleaning

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is reporting 90 COVID-19 cases on its online dashboard Wednesday, which includes 80 staff cases.

On Tuesday, Houston ISD announced 16 schools were closed due to presumed or positive COVID-19 cases. It's part of the district's procedure to temporarily close the school for deep-cleaning and sanitization measures.

For parents who chose in-person learning, their students returned to the classroom on Monday.

Christina Quintero is one of the HISD parents who decided to keep her children learning remotely, despite their ongoing struggles.

Quintero said ultimately she wants her children to learn in-person, but after her daughter contracted COVID-19 before school started, plus the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, she didn't want to take the risk.

"It's not an easy decision. I literally cried for a week," Quintero said. "I didn't sleep because I was like, 'Am I doing the right thing for my kids? Am I doing the right thing for my family?'"

Wednesday, Houston ISD's online dashboard reported 90 COVID-19 cases including 80 staff members and 10 student cases.

Elementary schools make up roughly 46% of the reported staff cases.

"Parents, I know you're tired. Teachers, I know you're tired. Principals and educators, I know you're tired. I'm with you 100%," Quintero said. "I think we need to work together to find a solution, at least until next semester."

