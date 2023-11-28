HISD removes controversial curriculum from teaching materials that mocks climate change

HISD officials say the video from PragerU, a right-wing, non-profit agency, was used in order to teach students on how to think objectively, but some are now calling for a stronger review process.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District is removing a controversial video from its teaching materials after outrage from multiple parents and teachers.

HISD officials say the video was used to teach students how to think objectively, but some are now calling for a stronger review process.

Despite its name, PragerU is not a university.

It's a right-wing, non-profit agency that puts dozens and dozens of videos online to be used as teaching materials.

PragerU has not been approved by the state as a curriculum vendor.

However, districts in Texas select their own curriculum materials.

State agencies don't even track what the districts choose.

"It feels like they're carelessly putting this curriculum together," Jessica Campos, an HISD parent, said. "They're just throwing whatever they can out there."

Campos said her 11-year-old daughter told her she saw a video at school questioning climate change.

In fact, it was a PragerU video.

SEE ALSO: Pearland education board member claims controversial curriculum is TX-approved, TEA says it's not

Her daughter attends Pugh Elementary, one of 28 HISD schools targeted for improvement.

A curriculum team, not teachers, provides lesson plans at these schools.

HISD officials said the video was used to help students think critically about the accuracy and subjectivity of information.

A district spokesperson confirmed that PragerU videos will no longer be used in HISD schools, but he couldn't say specifically why the video was pulled.

"Why is it taking parents and teachers reaching out to the media for them to say, 'Whoops, didn't mean to put that out there.' 'Didn't they just recently say that they're going to be reviewing curriculum before it's put out?' This should be part of that,'" Campos said.

Eyewitness News reached out to PragerU to find out if materials have been sent to other school districts in Texas. A spokesperson there did not respond to ABC13.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.