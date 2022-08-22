Houston ISD superintendent tours campuses on 1st day of school for 2022-23

Rise and shine, Houston ISD students! In celebration of the first day back, leaders want to ensure students are safe, and here's how they plan to do that.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rise and shine, Houston ISD students! Monday marks the district's first day of school, and Superintendent Millard House II will be visiting a few campuses. His first stop: Marshall Middle School.

Classes at Marshall get started at 8:30 a.m. but today, students get a welcome back party.

House, joined by several others including Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner and Congresswomen Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee, was set to attend the party.

They all want to ensure that students are welcomed back to class, but also want to make it clear that safety is a top priority, especially after the school shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde.

Monday morning's event is partnering with "Safe Walk Home Northside." This program was started after the tragic murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores back in 2016.

Josue was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School.

The suspect, Andre Jackson, was found guilty of the murder back in May.

Since the child's death, the community has rallied to make sure all students feel safe going to and from school.

Superintendent House will visit five other HISD campuses Monday.

ABC13 is wishing the best of luck to students at Cy-Fair, Galveston, Hempstead, Lamar, and Waller.

