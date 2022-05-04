Convicted murderer in 11-year-old's stabbing could get as little as 5 years or life in prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, a judge will determine how long convicted murderer Andre Jackson will spend behind bars for the 2016 deadly stabbing of 11-year-old Josue Flores.Josue's family sat in silence as the jury read the verdict Tuesday after deliberating for less than three hours."We the jury, find the defendant, Andre Timothy Jackson, guilty of murder as charged in the indictment," said a member of the jury.Jackson immediately burst into tears and planted his face on the table.The Flores family waited six years for a guilty verdict. Now, the trial moves to the sentencing phase, and there is a wide range of options.Jackson could be sentenced to as little as five years or he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.The sentencing phase is scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon.During the trial, the defense team tried to convince the jury this was a botched investigation, but prosecutors said Jackson was seen running from the area after the murder. Josue's DNA was also found on Jackson's coat.Prosecutors also told jurors the only way the boy's DNA could have been on his coat is if Jackson killed him.Ever since the murder six years ago, a memorial on the north side demanded justice for Josue. ABC13 was told that with the guilty verdict, the demand has been met and the memorial will now be dismantled.