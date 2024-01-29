Houston saddled with 7th highest inflation rate in the U.S., study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Inflation has certainly rattled the national economy, but some cities are feeling that sting harder than others - especially Houston.
According to new study by personal finance experts WalletHub, Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land have been saddled with the No. 7 highest inflation rate in the U.S.
The report compared 23 of America's largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with Consumer Price Index data to measure inflation trends in two timetables:
