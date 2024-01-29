WATCH LIVE

Houston saddled with 7th highest inflation rate in the U.S., study says

ByAmber Heckler CultureMap logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 12:25AM
HOUSTON, Texas -- Inflation has certainly rattled the national economy, but some cities are feeling that sting harder than others - especially Houston.

According to new study by personal finance experts WalletHub, Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land have been saddled with the No. 7 highest inflation rate in the U.S.

The report compared 23 of America's largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with Consumer Price Index data to measure inflation trends in two timetables:

  • the most previous month (November)
  • the most recent year

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

