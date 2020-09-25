Houston ISD extends deadline for parents to opt out of in-person learning

HOUSTON, Texas -- On Sept. 25, the day of its previous deadline, Houston ISD extended the time for parents to inform the district of their decision to return their children to school or continue online learning.HISD originally said it wanted to hear from parents by Sept. 25.The new deadline is now Sept. 28. Families can submit their option through the HISD Connect Parent Portal.Parents that do not respond will be automatically counted as an "in-person" choice in order to facilitate planning, the district said.Later in the year, parents will again be given the option to change their plans, the district has said.According to the HISD reopening plan, classrooms will have 6 feet of physical distancing between desks whenever possible, and staggered schedules may be implemented to manage capacity limits for both types of learning. Student assemblies will be held virtually as well.HISD plans to resume in-person instruction beginning Oct. 19, with teachers and school staff scheduled to physically return to campuses on Oct. 12.