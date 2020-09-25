Education

Houston ISD extends deadline for parents to opt out of in-person learning

HOUSTON, Texas -- On Sept. 25, the day of its previous deadline, Houston ISD extended the time for parents to inform the district of their decision to return their children to school or continue online learning.

HISD originally said it wanted to hear from parents by Sept. 25.

The new deadline is now Sept. 28. Families can submit their option through the HISD Connect Parent Portal.

Parents that do not respond will be automatically counted as an "in-person" choice in order to facilitate planning, the district said.

Later in the year, parents will again be given the option to change their plans, the district has said.

According to the HISD reopening plan, classrooms will have 6 feet of physical distancing between desks whenever possible, and staggered schedules may be implemented to manage capacity limits for both types of learning. Student assemblies will be held virtually as well.

HISD plans to resume in-person instruction beginning Oct. 19, with teachers and school staff scheduled to physically return to campuses on Oct. 12.

Video above is from previous post.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdcommunity impact newspaperonline learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by semi in NE Houston truck yard
Son kills man punching father in parking lot, HPD says
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
It's not just you! Traffic is back, especially in the afternoon
Majority of Americans oppose filling RBG's seat before election: POLL
2 charged after COVID-19 outbreak kills nearly 80 veterans
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Show More
100 firefighters from Mexico sent to help fight California fires
Two fall fronts on the way to Houston
Fort Bend ISD's return to class could mean changing teachers
Driver crashes into Houston IHOP after taunting officers
Immigrants died in US custody after poor care, investigation finds
More TOP STORIES News