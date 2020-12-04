Society

ICU nurse working 15-hour days surprised with new car for work during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area nurse was honored for her selfless work during the pandemic and was surprised with a brand-new car as a big "Thank You."

Christie Purviance of The Woodlands was selected as one of Mazada's Heroes as part of its Honoring The Human Spirit program.

The initiative highlights the selfless nature and good deeds of 50 people across the country, who were all nominated by peers or family members.

Purviance was gifted a special edition Mazda MX-5 Miata.

"The selected Mazda Heroes recipients selflessly leveraged personal skills and resources to care for those in need," said the company in a statement. "These 'heroes' ranged from young adults creating free grocery delivery services for those at high-risk of contracting the virus, to community members partnering with local restaurants to provide free meals to healthcare."

Purviance was nominated by her sister.

"During the pandemic she has gone above and beyond to comfort patients in their darkest and sometimes final hours," said the company. "She brings in photos of their families and helps them video chat with one another, leaves sticky-notes of encouragement, and comforts their loved ones."

Watch the surprise unfold in the video above.
