Houston teen rescued from sex trafficking situation in 'nick of time'

Establish trust and communication with your children from day one

Talk to your children about the dangers of social media

Provide practical safety tips such as not sharing personal information on the internet

Do not accept social media requests from unknown people

Never share inappropriate photos

Teach children to understand what friendship means

Teach them a friend is not someone you met yesterday and that a "friend" on Facebook is not the same thing as a friendship

Monitor all online activity and cell phone use. As a parent, you may feel this is an invasion of privacy, but monitoring to whom your children are speaking is for their safety and protection

Question and monitor anyone who takes an unusual interest in your children

Know who your children are around on a regular basis

By being present, you will be able to identify an unfamiliar person and determine what their role is in your child's everyday life

Educate your children on human trafficking

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6149522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 2nd Cup coffee shop has turned into a pandemic pantry, where you can help in the fight against human trafficking.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6203079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pandemic putting human trafficking victims at risk, experts warn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 5 is issuing a warning to parents after reportedly rescuing a Houston teenager being lured into human trafficking.According to a post from Constable Ted Heap on Facebook, the 17-year-old victim's parents alerted authorities with concerns after their daughter left home on the evening of Oct. 16.Precinct 5 deputies intercepted her car on her way to meet the suspect, 19-year-old Jacob St. John, at a west Houston motel, Heap said.St. John was arrested at the motel in the 2100 block of South Highway 6 and charged with attempted human trafficking and compelling prostitution."Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery and millions of adults and children worldwide have been forced into a life of sexual exploitation," the constable wrote on Facebook.The constable's office offered the following steps to parents to help protect their children: