Houston teen rescued from sex trafficking situation in 'nick of time'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 5 is issuing a warning to parents after reportedly rescuing a Houston teenager being lured into human trafficking.

According to a post from Constable Ted Heap on Facebook, the 17-year-old victim's parents alerted authorities with concerns after their daughter left home on the evening of Oct. 16.

Precinct 5 deputies intercepted her car on her way to meet the suspect, 19-year-old Jacob St. John, at a west Houston motel, Heap said.

St. John was arrested at the motel in the 2100 block of South Highway 6 and charged with attempted human trafficking and compelling prostitution.



"Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery and millions of adults and children worldwide have been forced into a life of sexual exploitation," the constable wrote on Facebook.

The constable's office offered the following steps to parents to help protect their children:

  • Establish trust and communication with your children from day one
  • Talk to your children about the dangers of social media
  • Provide practical safety tips such as not sharing personal information on the internet
  • Do not accept social media requests from unknown people
  • Never share inappropriate photos
  • Teach children to understand what friendship means
  • Teach them a friend is not someone you met yesterday and that a "friend" on Facebook is not the same thing as a friendship
  • Monitor all online activity and cell phone use. As a parent, you may feel this is an invasion of privacy, but monitoring to whom your children are speaking is for their safety and protection
  • Question and monitor anyone who takes an unusual interest in your children
  • Know who your children are around on a regular basis
  • By being present, you will be able to identify an unfamiliar person and determine what their role is in your child's everyday life
  • Educate your children on human trafficking


RELATED:
Houston coffee shop dedicated to fighting human trafficking turns into pandemic pantry
EMBED More News Videos

A 2nd Cup coffee shop has turned into a pandemic pantry, where you can help in the fight against human trafficking.


COVID-19 pandemic putting human trafficking victims at risk of further exploitation, experts warn
EMBED More News Videos

Pandemic putting human trafficking victims at risk, experts warn

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonprostitutionsex traffickinghuman traffickingteenagerteen
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warm Monday but cooler air is on the way
Man charged in sergeant's death claims police fired at him first
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 300%
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
Montgomery Co. plane crash killed beloved pilot, friend says
83-year-old Houston woman with dementia reported missing
Election scams on the rise during campaign season
Show More
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Oct. 26
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane today
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
More TOP STORIES News