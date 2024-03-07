Average Houston home buyer needs 70% more income than in 2020, study finds

Prospective homebuyers in Houston's housing market need to drop big money as mortgage rates lock in at record numbers, officials say.

Prospective homebuyers in Houston's housing market need to drop big money as mortgage rates lock in at record numbers, officials say.

Prospective homebuyers in Houston's housing market need to drop big money as mortgage rates lock in at record numbers, officials say.

Prospective homebuyers in Houston's housing market need to drop big money as mortgage rates lock in at record numbers, officials say.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Of all the things that have changed since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, one of the most drastic is the residential real estate market.

In 2020, according to a new report from real estate company Zillow, a household earning $59,000 annually could comfortably afford the monthly mortgage on a typical U.S. home, spending no more than 30% of its income with a 10% down payment.

That was below the U.S. median income of about $66,000, meaning more than half of American households had the financial means to afford homeownership.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Is owning a home still part of the 'American Dream?' What to consider before deciding to rent or buy