Houston artist gets his property back after alleged deed theft was featured on Action 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston artist who had his property stolen from under him got it back Friday, less than three weeks after Action 13 highlighted the alleged warranty deed theft on our air.

Michael Scranton bought his lot on Elkhart Street 15 years ago, and planned to build his welding studio there. In January, Scranton called Blvd. Realty to put the lot on the market. That's when his realtor told him that a woman named Alba Martinez somehow now listed as the owner of the property.

Scranton hired a lawyer and filed suit. Then, just a day after our story aired, Martinez reached out to Scranton.

RELATED: Houston artist loses property in a real estate forgery scheme now being invested by county attorney

A Houston artist's attempt to sell a property he owns has generated a sprawling investigation of possible real estate fraud.

"Ms. Martinez after seeing your story from a couple of weeks ago, contacted Michael Scranton by text and said she had made a mistake and wanted to get it all resolved," said Dennis McQueen, Scranton's attorney.

On Friday, Martinez showed up at Pagel, Davis, & Hill law offices to sign all the paperwork.

"She agreed to come in to sign the necessary documents to resolve that lawsuit, quick claim to the property back to my client, an agreed judgment saying she has no interest in the property," said McQueen. "They also paid money to cover attorney's fees and also some damage to the property."

After the documents were signed, McQueen invited Action 13 to talk to Martinez, and she agreed.

"I paid $10,000," Martinez said, when asked about what she signed over and any legal fees she paid. But, Martinez insisted she did nothing wrong.

"You're saying you haven't faked any other documents, you don't have property all over the area?" we asked. "No, No," she insisted.

Martinez said through an interpreter that her father gave her the property in his will, and all of her documents are truthful and legitimate.

"I'm not going to say she did something wrong, but the documents indicate someone did something wrong," responded McQueen. "With the fake notaries, the backdated documents, and the fact that she just came up owning some property from some deeds from long ago."

McQueen resolved the case for Scranton, but Martinez may have more legal troubles. The Harris County Attorney's Office is reviewing 25 other deeds also linked to her.

County Attorney Christian Menefee released the following statement:

"I'm glad to hear that Mr. Scranton is getting his property back. No one in our communities should have to deal with fraud and their land being stolen out from under them. My office will continue to go after scammers and fraudulent business to make sure our communities are protected."

