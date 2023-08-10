A Houston real estate expert shares some tips for buyers and sellers as the housing market cools down during the back-to-school season.

Real estate market cools in reaction to the new school year, expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The summer is winding down, making way for the new school year.

Traditionally, the real estate market cools off as classes are called into session.

Local real estate expert Tricia Turner says this will impact buyers and sellers alike.

She joined the ABC13 livestream with information for families looking to make a move this season.

You can watch her interview in the video player above.

