Houston booms as No. 1 city in the US for new home construction in 2023

HOUSTON, Texas -- While Houston already holds the crown for the most active real estate market over the last decade, the city has now earned the title for the highest new home construction rate in 2023, according to a recent analysis by Chamber of Commerce.

The booming housing construction is just one way Houston is trying to keep up with its remarkable population growth.

The June edition of the "Cities with the Most New Homes" analysis discovered that despite new home permits being down over 20 percent year-over-year from 2022, Houston's housing market is still on the rise.

"Numerous factors such as limited inventory in the existing home market, high mortgage rates, and supply chain issues have created a bottleneck for new home construction," the report's authors said. "It remains to be seen whether new home construction will catch up with the current demand, but it's clear that some cities are experiencing a building boom when it comes to new homes."

