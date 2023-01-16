Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018

For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time since 2018, the Houston Housing Authority's affordable housing program waitlist is accepting applications.

According to its website, the HHA's Public Housing program provides decent and safe rental apartments for eligible low-moderate-income individuals, families, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

There are a variety of housing options available, including a range of unit sizes and building types, such as single-story, mid-rise, and senior high-rise apartments, according to the HHA.

You can apply online on the HHA website, or go in person to their office for a paper application.

Applicants have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.

You do not have to already live in Houston or Harris County to qualify to apply for the HHA Public Housing waitlist.

Applicants are chosen based on a random lottery selection according to preferences, location, bedroom size, accessibility needs, household size, income, and program availability, the HHA says.

