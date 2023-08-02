The owner of the transitional living facility said she believes the man's wheelchair was blocking the door. He was badly burned and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Man in wheelchair rescued from house fire when roommates broke window in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a wheelchair was badly burned in a house fire in southwest Houston.

Four people live in the home at 10726 Buffman Street, which is a transitional living facility, the owner told ABC13.

When Houston firefighters arrived at the home shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, there was heavy fire coming from the backside of the residence.

The owner said other residents rescued the man in the wheelchair by using a fire extinguisher to break a window when they couldn't open the door to his bedroom.

"So basically, one of our other residents rescued him from the outside of the home. When they noticed they couldn't get into the bedroom for him, they went out to the outside of the home, used one of the fire extinguishers in the home, bust the window to kind of put the fire out," Tekoya James said.

The man, who officials said is paraplegic, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. James said she believes his wheelchair was blocking the door, and that's why the other residents couldn't get inside.

Houston fire officials said no one else was hurt.