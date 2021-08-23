Man's home may have been burglarized before his body was found, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a man's apartment may have been burglarized before his body was discovered there late last week in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department disclosed Monday some of their findings after they were called to an apartment complex on Charleston Park Drive, just off US 90 Alternate, on Friday.According to HPD, officers responded to a deceased persons call at the complex. The body of 64-year-old James Jeffery was found inside his apartment.Police determined Jeffery sustained blunt force trauma to his head.Despite the findings, police stated that they do not have any known witnesses to the incident.An investigation continues, and police are urging anyone who may have information on the case to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).