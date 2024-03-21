Houston is the No. 1 riskiest city in the nation to be a homeowner, study finds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know real estate is tough, especially if you're a first-time home buyer. But hope remains that you will still be able to purchase that house you've been eyeing online.

A study from Zillow found that a buyer needs 70% more income in Houston than in 2020 to comfortably afford a home. While that may sound better than other places in the country, a new report from Claimguide.org found that Houston is actually the riskiest city for homeownership in 2024.

"With a variety of risks on the radar, it can be hard for homeowners to understand how much risk they're taking on and how risks affect insurance premiums," the report stated.

According to the report, Space City ranks as the No. 1 riskiest city, as 98% of homes are at risk of extreme heat, and 64% are at risk of severe flooding within the next three decades.

The list was evaluated through insurance-related factors, according to its website, and Houston was the only city in Texas in the top 10, with Corpus Christi at No. 15. The majority of the other cities were in California, Louisiana, and Florida.