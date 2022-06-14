hiking

Unique new hiking trail and park officially opens in Houston downtown's East End

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- Walkers and cyclists around downtown can now enjoy easier access and quality of life, thanks to a new addition. Construction on the new East Downtown Trail and a new park is now complete, creating a link along Buffalo Bayou from Fannin Street to Austin Street. As CultureMap previously reported, the project broke ground in 2020.

The video above is from our live 24/7 streaming channel.

This new hike and bike trail is just under half a mile and weaves under and through buildings adjacent to the waterfront just east from Allen's Landing Park under the Fannin Street Bridge and up the slope along Commerce Street, before passing under the San Jacinto Bridge to the Wilson Building on Commerce Street.

SEE ALSO: Looking for a spot to hike or bike? In 2023 there will be a shiny new trail for you

Travelers will note that the trail continues through the second basement level of the Wilson Building and under the Harris County Sheriff's Inmate Processing Center. It then opens to the new park on former parking lots along the bayou on either side of Austin Street, where the Austin Street cul-de-sac has been converted into a public plaza, which is now the Joe Campos Torres Memorial Plaza, as part of the park.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhikingparkhouston culturemap
HIKING
Hiker dies at Big Bend due to medical distress, park rangers say
More causes ruled out in case of CA family found dead on hiking trail
Hiker survives 50-foot fall from Utah waterfall
New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting
TOP STORIES
22-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of 9-year-old, police say
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
EMT who disarmed woman with gun 'likely saved lives,' police say
Watson again claims innocence as 2 more potential suits reported
Harris Co. judge calls on Gov. Abbott to address youth gun violence
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Houston rapper charged in deadly shooting at gas station, police say
Show More
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Lackland Air Force Base given 'all-clear' after lockdown
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
South Texas mayor arrested after accusation of bribery, fraud
More TOP STORIES News