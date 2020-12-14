COVID-19 vaccine

Houston healthcare worker taking COVID-19 vaccine urges others to 'do it for greater good'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As healthcare systems across the Texas Medical Center prepare for their first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare employees are preparing too.

"Soon as I found out that it was available, I signed up right away," said Johnie Leonard, the nursing director for emergency services at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Leonard said she signed up for a morning vaccine on Tuesday and is expected to get the shot just hours after the hospital receives its shipment the same day.

"I'm not that worried about the side effects. You know, we take the flu vaccine every year as well. I am anticipating it may be similar to that," Leonard said.

She said Houston Methodist held town halls over the past few days, educating employees on this ground-breaking, game-changing vaccine.

When asked if she plans to go home after getting her shot, Leonard said, "I anticipate going over, taking it, and getting right back to work."

Leonard told ABC13 she wants to get back to her employees and share her experience with them.

She adds she'll be thinking of her 95-year-old mother as she gets the shot. Leonard also encourages every Houstonian to do it for someone else, calling it the "most patriotic thing to do right now."

"That is the one thing that you can do that can help the entire country and your neighborhood," said Leonard. "It is much bigger than yourself."

SEE ALSO:

COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get it? What do you think about possible side effects?

MD Anderson receives first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Why all eyes will be on COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

'Time to get started:' Houston healthcare workers gear up for vaccine

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinestexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
4 times more Houstonians had virus than previously known, city says
Scammers already trying to cash in on COVID-19 vaccine, BBB says
COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get inoculated?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MD Anderson receives first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares COVID-19 story to Inside Edition
4 Pasadena officers shoot armed thief who took 2 vehicles
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
Scammers already trying to cash in on COVID-19 vaccine, BBB says
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
Show More
Texas high school punished after football star attacks ref
Man's body found dragged and left behind Texas City school
JJ Watt brutally honest after Texans embarrassed by Bears
2 killed in apartment shooting in Spring
The rain has moved out, the chilly air has moved in
More TOP STORIES News