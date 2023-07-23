Manhunt underway after 5 men shot inside SE Houston after-hours club, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are fighting for their lives after being among five people who were shot outside of a club in the southeast side of Houston Sunday morning, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the after-hours club located in the 9200 block of the Gulf Freeway at about 4:37 a.m.

The Houston Police Department said officers were investigating a separate case when a group of people ran out of the club, shouting about shots being fired.

At the same time, police say dispatchers received a shooting call at the same location.

One of the officers who were called to the scene provided first aid to one of the victims. An action which Exec. Asst. Chief Ban Tien says is the reason that the victim is in stable condition.

"Our officer was nearby and was flagged down and approached the scene to make it safe, and the most important thing was to make it safe. Provide critical first aid and life-saving measure to one of the victims. I truly believe because of his action this is why the victim is in stable condition," Tien said.

Eyewitness News was at the scene, where detectives could be seen investigating the aftermath.

Authorities told ABC13 there was an argument between two men in the parking lot when one of them pulled out a gun.

The other man told the armed man to put down his weapon and fight with his fists.

Police say the armed man put away his gun, and nothing else happened.

They went into the club, and shortly after, officers say the suspect took out his gun again and opened fire.

He allegedly hit the person he was fighting with, his friends, and bystanders.

Two men are in critical condition, and three have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect is at large.

