Houston books a top spot in new ranking of country's geekiest cities

By John Egan
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston geeks, unite! Bayou City has been ranked the sixth-geekiest big city in the U.S.

In honor of Embrace Your Geekness Day (July 13), Lawn Love ranked the 200 largest cities in the U.S. to determine their geekiness level. It relied on factors such as number of stores selling comics and video games, number of geek Meetup groups, and number of costume shops to develop the ranking.

Houston ranked:
  • Fifth for number of comic book stores
  • Fifth for number of "fan-cons"
  • Sixth for number of cosplay/costume stores
  • Tenth for number of geek Meetup groups


