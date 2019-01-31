EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4933048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say the body of Charine Young was discovered 175 miles away from home in a ditch.

The estranged husband of a Houston woman, who went missing for a month before her body was found in a ditch, has been arrested.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson was arrested by a fugitive task force in Las Vegas. He was staying at a hotel under an alias at the time of his arrest.A warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of his 29-year-old wife, Charine Wilson.According to police, Charine was last seen alive on Nov. 10 when she visited her husband at his apartment. She went missing and Johnny Wilson was nowhere to be found.In November, the victim's mother, Susan Young, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she feared the worst after investigators found cleaning supplies, a bucket and mop, and evidence of blood stains inside the suspect's apartment.Surveillance video obtained by police showed Johnny Wilson removing a large object that appeared to look like a body from his apartment and putting it in the trunk of a car.About a month later, deputies in Navarro County said Charine's remains were found in a ditch near Richland, Texas, which is 175 miles north of Houston. The sheriff's department said the woman appeared to have died after being shot multiple times.Johnny Wilson has been charged with murder. As of Thursday, he was behind bars awaiting extradition.