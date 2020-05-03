Dozens of vintage aircraft to fly over Houston on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The skies over Houston will include some rare birds on Friday.The Lone Star Flight Museum plans to fly nearly 30 rare and historic aircraft across the area to commemorate the end of World War II, according to a statement on the museum's website."The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe," said museum president and CEO Douglas H. Owens. "We encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare WWII warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own homes."Flight plans include paths over more than 20 communities across the Houston area beginning with an 11:45 a.m. take-off from Ellington Airport. The entire event is expected to last just over an hour.The fleet is scheduled to include a B-25 'Devil Dog,' a P-51 Mustang, and a Grumman HU-16 Albatross, among others.Organizers are encouraging spectators to watch the aircraft from home. The museum will be closed to the public and no parking will be allowed on site.If the weather doesn't look good for Friday's flyover, organizers will fly on Saturday morning instead.