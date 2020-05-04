Society

Check the flight path! Blue Angels fly over Houston area today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, it's finally our turn to see the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

The famous fleet will head our way today.



The flyover route is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. in Montgomery County. From there, they will fly over the city of Houston, parts of Sugar Land, Katy, and Harris County before going down toward Galveston County.



But there's another reason to make sure you catch the squad in the air.

A Kingwood native will be one of the pilots.

Major Frank Zastoupil is in his first season flying with the Blue Angels. He's also the first F-35 pilot to do so.

WATCH: Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels

When the Blue Angels fly over Houston to salute those on the front lines battling coronavirus, one of the pilots will be Major Frank Zastoupil from Kingwood.



The flyover is a show of support for health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Blue Angels joined the Air Force Thunderbirds in a flyover of the Philadelphia and New York City regions.


The Blue Angels released video showing the view from inside the cockpit as the jets took flight. The skyscrapers from the Philadelphia and New York skylines could be seen from outside the cockpit window as the Blue Angels flew in formation.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Center City Philadelphia on April 28, 2020.


"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. "Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."

The Blue Angels also plan to fly over Dallas, Fort Worth, and New Orleans.

Later in the week, you'll be able to see another fabulous fleet.


The Lone Star Flight Museum plans to fly nearly 30 rare and historic aircraft across the area to commemorate the end of World War II, according to a statement on the museum's website. That event will happen Friday.



Dozens of vintage aircraft to fly over Houston on Friday
