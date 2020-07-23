Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From a cluster of residents in northeast Houston, to homeowners across the county, there have been nearly 1,300 flood-related complaints to the 311 hotline within the last year.The Kingwood area, which was among the hardest hit during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, had among the highest numbers of complaints, according City of Houston 311 flood data for the past 12 months.Within the last 24 hours, there has only been six flooding calls and the good news is none were in the Medical Center, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.