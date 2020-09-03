Union claims HFD cut pay of firefighters forced to quarantine; HFD chief responds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did the city of Houston deduct pay from firefighters who were forced to quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 while on the job?According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, multiple firefighters reported paycheck deductions, some of which are nearly $2,000 per two-week pay period."The HPFFA has notified the command staff of the Houston Fire Department about the deductions," read the statement. "Firefighters that reported the problem to the city got a range of explanations - from 'paycheck coding mistakes' regarding sick leave to 'preventing sick leave abuse.'"Citing HFD records, the union said firefighters faced 7,609 COVID-19 exposures through Sept. 1, with 1,281 quarantines, 253 positive tests, and two fatalities - including those of Capt. Leroy Lucio and Gerardo "Jerry" Pacheco."Houston firefighters are proud to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, but docking their pay for mandatory, city-ordered quarantines is ridiculous," said HPFFA president Patrick "Marty" Lancton. "Because HFD is chronically understaffed by the city, the effects of 14-day COVID-19 quarantines are intensified. Instead of solving the staffing problem, which is a consequence of hundreds of recent firefighter and paramedic resignations and retirements, the HFD command staff is pursuing sick-leave conspiracy theories."Meanwhile, HFD Chief Samuel Pena responded to HPFFA's claim, denying that he, the city or his command staff have not directed any pay docking involving quarantined firefighters: