Teachers and parents join car caravan to encourage safe school reopenings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, the Houston Federation of Teachers organized a car caravan with hundreds of school staff and community members circling Houston ISD headquarters.HFT wants school and state leaders to know they want thoughtful and safe reopenings."COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and we are constantly finding out of COVID-19 cases in schools that are not being reported. It's a very scary thing because there's no procedure," Craig Adams, a retired teacher and vice president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said.This comes as thousands of students and families who opted in for in-person learning prepare to start on Monday.The district is taking steps to keep students and staff safe and healthy, such as social distancing procedures and mask wearing requirements."The district has a good policy. The issue comes in the implementation at every campus," said Aldine AFT President Candis Houston.Some teachers and parents want students to go back to class."We have to look at it as a case-by-case situation because not every school has the same issue as the other schools," Houston said.As schools across the state start in-person learning, teachers and parents are making sure everyone is on the same page in regards to health and safety."Children are going into this, adults are going into this, and at some point, we've got to have a standard, we've got to have a real plan. Lets come up with a plan together that's palatable," Adams said.