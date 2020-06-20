Deadly night on Houston roads as investigators work 3 fatal crashes

HOUSTON, Texas -- Investigators across Houston had their hands full Saturday as they looked into the cause of at least three separate crashes that involve fatalities.
A woman died in a crash around 2:30 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway at Beechnut. It began as a minor crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Ford Expedition, authorities said.
The drivers were exchanging information when a Nissan Altima crashed into both vehicles, causing the Mustang to catch fire.
Alcohol may have been a factor in that crash, police said.
In southeast Houston, a pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on the Gulf Freeway near Scott Street. It happened just before 5 a.m. It happened on the off ramp of the freeway. It wasn't clear what led to the person being hit, but roads were wet at the time of the crash.
Just before sunrise, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the southbound feeder lanes of the West Loop 610 south at Braeswood. The driver of the car involved took off and was still being sought by police Saturday morning. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area and believe the car involved has heavy damage to the front end.
Saturday's deaths are part of a trend in Houston and across Texas that's been the focus of transportation officials. Someone has been killed on Texas roads each day since 2000, according to statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation. Between 2010 and 2018, more people died on roads in Texas than in any other state, according to the Texas Tribune.
