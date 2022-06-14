lawsuit

Family sues Texas Children's Hospital doctor after 4-year-old underwent unintentional vasectomy

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is suing Texas Children's Hospital doctor after a 4-year-old went in for an inguinal hernia repair and left with a partial vasectomy.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Doctor Susan L. Jarosz is being sued for medical negligence.

Houston attorneys Randy Sorrels and Tom Omondi said in a press release that the 4-year-old had complaints of right-sided swelling in his scrotum that would worsen in the evenings. Jarosz recommended a right inguinal hernia repair.

The boy's hernia removal was scheduled for August 4, 2021, but instead, Jarosz also cut the vas deferens, the tube that carries the sperm out of the testes.

Jarosz and the risk management staff at Texas Children's Hospital advised the family of what happened and the possible short- and long-term consequences of this injury, including reduced fertility.

"While apologies were given, fully accountability was not accepted," Sorrels and Omondi said. "The parents now face the difficult task of explaining this to their son at the appropriate age."

A spokesperson with the Texas Children's Hospital released the following statement:

"Texas Children's Hospital's top priority is the health and well-being of our patients. Due to patient privacy requirements, we are unable to comment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonchildrenlawsuitfertility
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
New documentary explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal
Texans to be added as defendant in Watson lawsuits, attorney says
Texans staffer provided Watson NDA to give to masseuses, report says
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in NW Houston, police say
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Local leaders push $48M investment plan in early childhood education
Galena Park ISD to add more officers after mass shooting in Uvalde
HTX Pride organizers cautious after Patriot Front members out on bond
A deeper look into how an inmate managed to escape from armed officers
Show More
People wait outside social security offices in near-record heat
Gunfire erupts in neighborhood near unauthorized Airbnb party
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Texas high-speed rail project's CEO steps down after 6 years
Lawmakers urge DPS to give more Uvalde shooting information in Spanish
More TOP STORIES News