Houston banking family gifts $4M to UH's innovative new center for minority entrepreneurship

HOUSTON, Texas -- A prominent Houston family has just made a sizable investment in the University of Houston's C. T. Bauer College of Business. The Dakri family has pledged $4 million in support of Bauer College's new Center for Economic Inclusion, which aims to develop minority entrepreneurship and business development.

With the donation, the CEI will now be known as the Musa and Khaleda Dakri Center for Economic Inclusion, according to a press release.

Specifically, this $4 million gift will establish an endowed chair to support the center's chair/director position and an endowed professorship to expand the institute's research priorities, which includes research on small business entrepreneurship. Monies also will also support research costs and graduate research fellowships for students, per UH.

Asif and Julie Lynn Dakri, Khaleda and Musa Dakri, and Faizel Dakri have gifted $4M to UH. Photo courtesy of the Dakri family/University of Houston

