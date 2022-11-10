Family mourns loss of caregiver who died on the job in N. Houston: 'He had a lot of love to give'

A Houston family is mourning the loss of their loved one who died doing what he was most passionate about, electrical work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Melrose Community Center had to stop voting on Tuesday after a city employee with the parks department was electrocuted to death.

The city of Houston is investigating the situation. Right now, it's unclear what exactly caused the electrocution.

Jorge Osorio, 64, was an electrician who loved his job, according to his family. His family told ABC13 he was a lifelong Astros fan. They described him as a caring, loving, and overall great man who loved his job and helping his family, especially his 92-year-old mother, whom he was currently caring for.

The Osorios said he died doing what he was most passionate about, electrical work.

"He was a big teddy bear. He had a lot of love to give. He was very generous to all of us," Jorge Osorio's sister, Aida Copeland, said.

"Yo esperaba morir primero que él.. pero como dice mi hija, no lo iba aguantar él," Jorge's mother, Rogelia Carrillo Osorio, said in Spanish. "I was waiting to die before him. But like my daughter said, he wouldn't have been able to handle it."

Rogelia Carrillo Osorio says she always thought she'd pass before her son but recognized he wouldn't have been able to handle that immense loss.

The thing is, Jorge Osorio and his 92-year-old mom were attached by the hip and loved watching baseball together, especially the Houston Astros.

"If he could've taken her to every game, he would have. He just couldn't because of her condition," Copeland said.

Jorge Osorio took his mom to the playoffs this season. It was the final game they went to together, and now a fond memory that will last forever.

Rogelia Carrillo Osorio says her son was never married or had children. He, instead, devoted his life to tending to her, his family, and his work as an electrician.

Tuesday was just another morning for Rogelia Carrillo Osorio as her son left for work after making her breakfast and setting her medicine out.

She didn't get her usual lunchtime call from him on Tuesday to check on her and figured he was busy. What she didn't know was that her son would never be able to call again after being tragically electrocuted to death on a cherry picker at work.

"We're going to miss him," Copeland, who will now care for their mother, said.

They say his giving heart and infectious smile with those piercing dimples will live on in their memories.

