College student stuck in Houston after using ID as collateral, homeless man steals rental scooter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A college student told ABC13 she's stuck in Houston after a stolen scooter led to her license being confiscated.

The rental scooter company, Glyderz World, said the college student knew what she signed up for when she and her friends rented the scooters.

Lindsay Bush, a Houston native who is in town from college in Virginia, said she and two friends rented three scooters from Glyderz World early Sunday morning in downtown when the incident took place.

"We went out," she explained. "Ultimately, a homeless man came out and stole one of our scooters."

She said the theft happened at about 1:30 a.m., so the group returned to Glyderz World with the remaining two scooters to explain what happened.

"When we went to return the scooters, they said they would not retrieve my ID," Bush said.

She added that the stolen scooter wasn't checked out under her name. Rather, it was her friend who had rented that particular scooter.

Eyewitness News spoke to Glyderz World off-camera Monday afternoon to get their side of the story after they declined an on-camera interview.

The company said employees told Bush her license would be used as collateral if something happened because her friend didn't have identification on her at the time of the rental.

Glyderz World provided ABC13 with a copy of their rental agreement, which states that identification will be held onto in situations such as damage.

It also states that renters are "fully responsible for any and all damage or loss to the equipment rented."

Bush has filed a police report for both the stolen scooter and the identification issue. She added that she needs her driver's license to fly back to school and that her passport is back in Virginia.

