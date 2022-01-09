Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC hires its youngest head coach, Paulo Nagamura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dynamo FC named Paulo Nagamura as its newest head coach.

Nagaurma is the fifth head coach in Dynamo history following Dominic Kinnear (2006-14), Owen Coyle (2015-16), Wilmer Cabrera (2017-19) and Tab Ramos (2020-2021). He is the team's youngest to gain the role.

He also becomes the third Brazilian-born coach in Major League Soccer history and will be the second youngest among active MLS head coaches, according to the Houston Dynamo FC.

The 38-year-old retired from professional soccer in 2017 and helped Sporting Kansas City ll win its second consecutive Western Conference title at the USL Championship as their assistant coach and later became their head coach in 2018.

"This is a magnificent opportunity. Ownership and club leadership are committed to building a team that will truly make our fans proud. I am thankful that Ted Segal, Lyle Ayes, John Walker and Pat Onstad entrusted me with this role at a turning point for the Club," Nagamura said at the press conference at the PNC Stadium. "As a player, I watched Pat and previous Dynamo teams lift MLS Cups, win conference championships and I understand the responsibility that comes with this role. That is the bar, and I will work tirelessly to help the Dynamo return to the top tier of MLS."



The Dynamo will open preseason training for the 2022 MLS campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The regular season begins on Sunday, Feb. 27 when Houston hosts Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium at 6 p.m. CST.
