Life-size dinosaurs stomp into Houston for December drive-thru safari

By Steven Devadanam

Meet dozens of dinos at Katy Mills Mall. (Jurassic Quest/Facebook)

A Houston-based attraction that has been roaring across the nation is stomping back home just in time for the holidays. Jurassic Quest, the nation's top touring dinosaur exhibit, will transform the Katy Mills Mall parking area into a prehistoric, interactive drive-thru experience from December 4-21.

Rides last approximately one hour and tickets are $49 per vehicle (eight riders or less; larger vehicles must pre-register with customer service).

Attendees can expect more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs; their movements and appearance were curated by a team of paleontologists to ensure accuracy. Highlights include an 80-foot Spinosaurus and 50 foot-long Megalodon (that's a massive, prehistoric Great White shark for non-buffs). Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with their online audio tour that will lead them throughout the dinosaur safari, according to a press release.

