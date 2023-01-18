WATCH LIVE

Drive-by shooting leaves 4 people injured at northeast Houston convenience store, HPD says

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 1:58AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after several people were injured during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston Monday evening.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 6700 Lockwood Drive at about 6:46 p.m.

When officers arrived, three men and one woman were found injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to HPD.

Investigators have not said if this was a targeted shooting and have not released any suspect(s) description or announced if an arrest has been made.

No further injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more on this developing story.

