Drive-by shooting leaves 4 people injured at northeast Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after several people were injured during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston Monday evening.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 6700 Lockwood Drive at about 6:46 p.m.

When officers arrived, three men and one woman were found injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to HPD.

Investigators have not said if this was a targeted shooting and have not released any suspect(s) description or announced if an arrest has been made.

No further injuries were reported.

