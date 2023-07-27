Houston-area restaurant holding benefit for 2 Baytown teachers fired for attending drag show

First Baptist Academy said they fired two Baytown teachers for acting ungodly after posting about their night at a drag show in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's drag community is coming together to support two Baytown teachers who were fired for attending a drag show.

Next Thursday, Aug. 3, Hamburger Mary's will host a benefit for the women.

The video above is from a previous report.

ABC13 first spoke with Kristi Maris on Tuesday. She was an education teacher at First Baptist Academy in Baytown until she and her coworker were fired this week.

Maris said she had always wanted to go to the popular spot in downtown Houston. And on July 13, she and her coworker finally went and posted photos and videos on Facebook the next day.

That later led to them being fired.

When ABC13 asked the school's senior pastor about the situation, he cited a line in the school's operating policies manual that reads, "I will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook, and in my community."

With news of the benefit spreading, we reached out to Maris about it, and she said, "It is unbelievable the support we are receiving."