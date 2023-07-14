2 people shot to death in part of Houston where 6 homicides unfolded in last 12 months

A man and a woman were shot to death Thursday evening along Jensen Drive near Vance Street, the Houston Police Department said.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker showed just one homicide was counted in the area back in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were shot to death Thursday evening after police say a red vehicle driven by at least one suspect followed them into a northeast Houston apartment complex.

The Houston Police Department said its Northeast Patrol officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive at about 8 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When police and the fire department arrived, they were met with a vehicle coming out of the apartment complex with an injured woman en route to the hospital.

First responders tried to help the woman, but she died at the scene.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said officers then learned of a second wounded person who was also being transported to the hospital by private vehicle. That victim, a man, died at the hospital.

According to the preliminary information that police received, the man and the woman were pulling into the apartment complex at Jensen and Vance when a red Nissan followed them in.

While in the parking lot, at least one shooter - potentially up to two other suspects - got out of the Nissan and opened fire several times into the victims' pickup truck.

Police have not made any arrests. The motive is not immediately known.

A homicide investigation is underway. Detectives are looking for video surveillance and witnesses to help piece together the shooting.

What crime data shows about the area

Before Thursday, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted six homicides in the last 12 months in the Camden Woods-Archers Acres-Croyden Gardens area where the double shooting unfolded.

Five people were killed in 2022, four in 2021, five in 2020, and just one in 2019.

The area is home to about 18,000 people.