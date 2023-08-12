Wife allegedly shoots husband during argument in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A married couple was sent to the hospital after getting into a fight that turned into a shooting in the Acres Homes neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 3:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Mount Street with an 8-year-old girl inside the home.

When police arrived, officers said they found a man who was shot in the mouth being treated at the scene. Investigators believe the man was arguing with his wife when it turned into a physical fight.

Police say at some point, the husband threatened his wife with a gun when she shot him once in the mouth using her own firearm.

Investigators said the couple's 8-year-old daughter was not injured, but she did hear the gunshot, noting that she didn't see anything.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The woman was also hospitalized for a head injury.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, two homicides were reported in the last 12 months in the area, including Highland Heights, Oakdale, and Melrose Gardens, home to an estimated 18,000 people.