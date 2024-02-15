Hundreds of firefighters rushed to extinguish flames at Marriott Westchase hotel fire, HFD says

Marriott Westchase guests were evacuated Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the hotel, sending hundreds of firefighters to extinguish it.

Marriott Westchase guests were evacuated Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the hotel, sending hundreds of firefighters to extinguish it.

Marriott Westchase guests were evacuated Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the hotel, sending hundreds of firefighters to extinguish it.

Marriott Westchase guests were evacuated Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the hotel, sending hundreds of firefighters to extinguish it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of firefighters sprang into action Wednesday night to extinguish a massive fire at a Westchase-area hotel, according to HFD.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they received a call at about 10:04 p.m. of a fire at the Marriott Westchase hotel in the 2900 block of Briarpark Drive.

Officials said crews responded within six minutes and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the north side of the hotel - with smoke covering floors seven through 10.

About 39 crews and 140 firefighters responded and evacuated everyone from the hotel. Officials said it took about an hour to get everyone out since some residents needed assistance. No injuries were reported in the fire.

It's still unclear what sparked the fire, but authorities said an investigation is underway.