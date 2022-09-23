Houston family awarded $95.5M after daughter suffered brain damage during 2016 dental appointment

Nevaeh Hall, 10, now requires 24-hour medical care as she can no longer see, speak, walk or eat on her own.

Nevaeh Hall was 4 years old when a routine trip to the dentist changed her life. Years later, a court is holding the dentist accountable, but tonight on ABC13 at 10 p.m., the family tells us there are still struggles, especially with the unlikelihood of not seeing any of the money awarded to them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area family was awarded $95.5 million after their then 4-year-old daughter suffered brain damage during a dentist visit in 2016.

After a three-day trial, a jury found that former dentist Bethaniel Jefferson was negligent in her treatment of Nevaeh Hall, who suffered drug-induced seizures and oxygen deprivation at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016.

According to a release from the family's attorney, Nevaeh was improperly restrained and sedated during treatment for decayed teeth.

Nevaeh's parents, Courissa Clark and Derrick Hall, also allege that Jefferson kept the young girl, who is now 10 years old, away from her mother after she began having seizures.

The 10-year-old is conscious, but as a result of the incident, she requires 24-hour medical care as she can no longer see, speak, walk or eat on her own, her family testified in the trial.

"The evidence in trial was heartbreaking," Ryan Skiver, one of the family's attorneys, said. "A 30-pound girl, little more than a toddler, was physically and chemically suffocated by an out-of-control, financially-motivated dentist."

In November 2016, the Texas Dental Board revoked Jefferson's medical license. A year later, Jefferson was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on charges of intentionally and knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.

