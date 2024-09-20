Judge sets bond to $75K for woman accused of running illegal dental as she dodges ABC13's questions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The accusations against 37-year-old Maritza Villatoro are serious. She previously denied to ABC13 that she was running an illegal dental practice out of her home, but after her Wednesday night arrest, Eyewitness News wanted to ask again.

Eyewitness News reporter Lileana Pearson knocked on the door of the home where Villatoro lives and allegedly ran the illegal practice. A man answered the door and quickly closed it, not answering any questions.

Villatoro spoke with ABC13 for several minutes over the phone from a now-disconnected number a few weeks ago. She denied the practice and claimed to be a licensed dental assistant.

Villatoro has only answered to a Harris County judge so far, and that was at her probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon.

During the hearing, Villatoro's public defender asked for a bond of just $2,500, arguing that practicing dentistry without a license isn't a violent crime.

The judge, obviously feeling differently, gave her a $75, 000 bond

"It may seem harmless, but there have been documentaries on this stuff where people get mutilated," the judge said.

Houston-based and licensed dentist Dr. Craig Armstrong said the judge is right to be concerned. Unclean instruments and workspaces can lead to a litany of life-altering problems.

"People can have heart issues, they can have infections that lead to strokes, there are a lot of things that can go on with bacteria coming in through your mouth if you're not operating in a dental office that abides by proper infection control procedures," Dr. Armstrong said.

Police sources tell ABC13 that in addition to Villatoro running her illegal practice at home, she was also working at a dental office as a dental assistant even though her license had been suspended earlier this year due to being convicted of a DUI with a child in the car.

On Thursday and Friday, ABC13 tried to speak with the dentist to find out if he knew Villatoro had been stripped of her license, but he would not speak with us.

Dr. Armstrong said that uninsured people trying to save money often fall victim to these bad actors. He said people can contact Star of Hope, The San Jose Clinic, or the Greater Houston Dental Society, for help accessing dental care.

Police are also asking people who believe they are victims of dangerous dental work to reach out.

