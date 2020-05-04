fatal crash

1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in crash near 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in southwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Almeda and Reed around 3:45 p.m., not too far from Highway 288.

SkyEye overhead captured at least five vehicles left in wreckage. One of the vehicles appeared to have plowed into a sign of a nearby business.

Police added one driver at the scene showed signs of intoxication.

HPD did not immediately say whether anyone was arrested.

Houston police have had to deal with recent traffic deaths possibly involving intoxicated drivers.

On Sunday night, a person was killed on the Southwest Freeway after a driver slammed into another vehicle.

HORRIFIC: Aftermath shows the devastation of a crash that killed an innocent person. The man accused of causing the crash is charged with felony murder.

