A witness saw a white Lexus speed away, and investigators said that same vehicle showed up at a hospital. Two Hispanic men dragged one of the victims out of the car and left his body at the doors, HPD said.

2 men killed in shootout in parking lot of shopping center in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to track down a gunman accused of killing two men during a shootout in a west Houston shopping center. One of the men was dragged into a hospital and dumped by the front doors, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1985 Barker Cypress Road near Mayde Creek Farms Lane.

Houston police arrived at the scene and found a man in his mid-20s shot to death. A second gunshot victim, who was in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said one witness told them he heard several gunshots and saw a car speed away. Police said a gun was found at the scene.

HPD described the vehicle seen speeding away as a newer-model white Lexus with black rims. Investigators believe it was actually the same car that took the second victim to the hospital.

"The same vehicle we believe was seen actually taking the other body to the local hospital. There were two Hispanic males that actually drug the body out of the car, drug it into the hospital front doors, and left the body laying at the sliding doors there, and then they took off," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Willkens said investigators are looking for surveillance video and are confident they'll be able to track the suspects down.

HPD did not provide any suspect descriptions. The motive of the shooting was unclear.

